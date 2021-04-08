jen psaki jennifer granholm video white house press briefing youtube white house press briefing today
Thursday White House Press Briefing, Live On Wonkette TV!
Oh hi! Today it's your usual White House press briefing, with your usual Jen Psaki, who will also be joined by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm!
Watch it live with us, right here on Wonkette TV:
