TikTok Went Nuts After I Said My Breast Milk Tastes Like Fruity Pebbles. Tabs, Wed., May 13, 2020

Nothing, just Alex Jones trying to incite violence against nurses, as he is wont to do. (MediaMatters)
Universal White House coronavirus testing is so simple a story, even the political press can latch on to it, says Dan Froomkin at PressWatch
Fascinating: Hong Kong's dumb government was fucking up the coronavirus response, so the people did it themselves. (The Atlantic)
The Risks — Know Them — Avoid Them. Biology professor Erin Bromage does a terrific job of explaining simply and clearly how viruses transmit, particularly indoors.
Hey Vox, what's in the House Dems' stimmy?
Will Trump cause a coronavirus Great Depression? Paul Krugman thinks that guy's a dumb dick! (New York Times)
Women- and minority-owned businesses got boned by how Trump's SBA distributed the Paycheck Protection Program. (CAP Action on Medium)
Or here's 40 pages from the SBA's inspector general saying the same thing. (SBA)
Senate Republicans break with Trump over "Obamagate." I mean, if you say so Politico. (They're just calling all the former Obama administration officials instead.)
My goodness this sad young handsome genius blackhat hacker hero! — Wired
Nothing, just Putin was gonna ricin the mayor of Prague, two others for not licking Russia's ass enough. (Seriously it was because they wanted to get rid of
Confederate Soviet monuments. Fucking people.) (RFERL)
No-fun WaPo factchecker won't eve let Trump call Joe Scarborough a murderer :(
Hi let's kilibuster the filibuster! (New York mag)
Ian Millhiser was almost as grossed out by yestertoday's SCOTUS hearings as our Liz was! (Vox)
CHAOS CROPS! — Civil Eats
How goddamn beautiful. "Fuck the Bread. The Bread Is Over." — Sabrina Orah Mark at Paris Review
