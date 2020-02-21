Tim Scott Predicts Clone Army Of Tim Scotts Voting For Trump
It's no secret that black people aren't crazy about Donald Trump. This is because he's a racist and we all know he's a racist. Republicans like to counter this indisputable fact with a list of all the great things Trump has done for us. For instance, the sun is still in the sky and fried chicken is freely accessible.
Tuesday, on Fox News, Neil Cavuto asked House Majority Whip James Clyburn if he thought more black voters would support the president's re-election. The esteemed representative from South Carolina was a firm "hell, no!"
CAVUTO: [Voters] are happy with the way things are going, including African-Americans. Do you not agree with that?
CLYBURN: No, I don't. Because I go to church with African-Americans. I live with African-Americans. I'm the father of African-Americans.
This is only first-hand information. Cavuto still demanded that Clyburn comment on his great white hope.
CAVUTO: You don't think more African-Americans will vote for the president than he's previously been given credit?
CLYBURN: Absolutely not.
That sounds like "case closed" to me. However, South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott dropped by Friday with some good news for Donald Trump. He doesn't just disagree with Clyburn, but my brother from a very different mother boasted that Trump's black voter support will almost double.
SCOTT: Let me go to the end of the movie and give you the spoiler alert: It will go from 8 percent in 2016 to a minimum of 12 percent in 2020. He may even get to 15 percent of the African-American vote and then game over.
Yes, those figures would prove "game over." That's an election night that ends early enough for Stephen Colbert to weep on camera. But Republicans have been claiming black people were going to walk off the "Democratic plantation" for years now to no avail. A very silly person is even promoting a "Blexit." I was all set to laugh at Scott but then he started to say things that were very scary because they were kind of true.
SCOTT: Well, listen to what the Democrats are saying. They have top tier candidates that say redlining was a good thing, having a negative impact on African American home ownership. And what is President Trump doing during the same time? Simple. He had an executive order to increase affordability of home ownership, and African American home ownership since he took office is up about 2 percent. Think about a top-tier Democratic candidate that talks about harassing African-American males through stop-and-frisk. Compare that against President Trump's criminal justice reform packages that are making the justice system more fair for African-Americans disproportionally than it has been in a long time, at least 30 years.
Yeah, a situation where Donald Trump can run to the left of the Democratic nominee on screwing over black people is not ideal. Still, there's no real chance of an actual Blexit, is there? I don't worry too much about black women. They'd vote for my dumb ass over Trump. But as a black man myself, I have to admit we're not always reliable. Look what happened to Kanye. You don't see Beyonce performing in a MAGA hat.
An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released today showed that seven out of 10 black registered voters strongly disapprove of Trump. That's encouraging, but in head-to-head matchups against Trump, black men have lost our damn minds. Too many of us are seriously considering joining the Dark Side.
Yes, Elizabeth Warren is missing again. It's the damnedest thing. I spent a while trying to actually understand what I was looking at because the polling graphics were produced in Confusovision. However, these numbers are dreadful. Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar drawing just 59 and 64 percent of the black vote against Trump is fatal. Buttigieg mocked Walter Mondale but Fritz did better than this with our people. Hillary Clinton also performed slightly better with black men than Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders right now. What the hell is going on?
These are serious alarm bells. We need to do everything we can to make sure Scott isn't right come Election Day.
