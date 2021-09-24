Time For Your White House Press Briefing With Special Guest The DHS Secretary Who Has More Splaining To Do
Time for our White House press briefing, which we carry here live every day except when we forget, because CNN stopped.
Joining Jen Psaki will be Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who will assuredly face questions about his handling of the grotesque Customs and Border Protection officers who were filmed whipping Haitian asylum-seekers this weekend.
Here's what President Joe Biden had to say about it at a presser this morning:
"It's outrageous. I promise you those people will pay ... there will be consequences" -- Biden on images of Border… https://t.co/rPtjZsauNl— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1632492718.0
Biden: Of course I take responsibility, I'm president. But it was horrible what you saw, to see people treated like they did, horses running them over, people being strapped, it's outrageous! I promise you, those people will pay... An investigation underway now, and there will be consequences. It's an embarrassment, but beyond an embarrassment, it's dangerous. It's wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world, it sends the wrong message at home. It's simply not who we are.
Of course, what we do is who we are.
