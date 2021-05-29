Christian Lady Concerned Satanic Feminist Agenda Not Teaching Wifely Submission
Just look at that feminist lady, up there, in her feminist hood, looking all menacing and shit. Probably getting ready for the next Satanic feminist ritual. She probably has no interest in getting married to a man and then quietly obeying him and catering to his every need for the rest of his life. And that is just what our girl Lori Alexander is concerned about.
Last time we saw Lori, she was talking about what great role models the Duggars are, re: chasteness. This was, of course, before Josh Duggar was caught with piles of child pornography on his computer. It does not appear as though she has updated her take on that. Now she is here to explain that the reason she knows, for a fact, that feminism is Satanic is because it says it right in the Bible and also because feminism doesn't teach women to submit to their husbands. In fact, it almost seems like that is the opposite of feminism.
Let's dive in!
A few days ago, I wrote that feminism's agenda is satanic in origin. A woman asked me if I could provide Scripture to back this claim up.
Let's look at God's agenda for women from Titus 2:3-5:
"The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things; That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children, To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed."
So you're not supposed to be a false accuser, but it's totally okay to accuse feminists of being "Satanic" when many of us do not even believe Satan is a real thing? That seems like some bullshit. (Not that I'm not planning on binging the newly released season 5B of Lucifer as soon as I'm done typing this, because I am absolutely doing that)
But Lori is not here to discuss her own issues, she's here to rag on Wine Moms.
Have you ever heard feminists teaching women to remain sober? Sober doesn't only refer to not drinking much alcohol, but also being sober minded. "Not mad or insane; not wild, visionary or heated with passion; having the regular exercise of cool dispassionate reason." Feminists are NOT sober minded. They are fueled by their emotions, feelings, and passions. You can clearly see this in my comment section on Facebook. God's ways repulse them, since His ways are the opposite of what they've been taught all of their lives.
I actually have, Lori. While I may not have agreed with them, many feminists were out there leading the push for Prohibition back in the day — though that was largely because they thought (fairly) that alcohol led to spousal and child abuse, not because Jesus didn't want women drinking wine.
But sure, what she really means is that feminists have emotions, feelings and passions — and she's not wrong. Because women are human beings and thus, even if we were invented by a divine being who Lori Alexander believes invented us purely to wait on his more favored creation, we have "emotions, feelings and passions." If God/Lori Alexander wanted us to not have those things, they should have made us robots like that girl on "Small Wonder."
Have you ever heard feminists teaching women to love their husbands? No. They teach women if they aren't "happy" in marriage, then leave and divorce him. They will use the word "abuse" liberally for any woman who doesn't like the way their husbands treats them, even if there is no abuse. They make all women victims in marriage. If you don't want to give him sex, then don't. If someone teaches women to not deprive their husbands sexually, they yell, "Marital rape!" They teach wives that their lives are NOT going to revolve around their husband's lives, because they fought for independence from men.
Again, yes. I don't know any feminists who think anyone should marry anyone they do not love. That tends to be more of a thing for anti-feminists.
But, according to Lori, God wants women to "give" their husbands sex even when they don't want to, but Satan thinks that women should only have sex when they want to? Who is the good guy here again?
If Lori Alexander specifically wants to have sex with her husband when she doesn't want to have sex with her husband to prove what a not-feminist she is, then that's certainly a form of consent and I take no issue with that. But that doesn't really seem like the kind of thing one ought to impose on anyone else.
Have you ever heard feminists teaching women to love their children? NO! They want women to have "freedom" and careers, and put their children into government paid daycare and public schools to be indoctrinated in Marxism and Feminism. They want women the freedom to have their babies slaughtered in their wombs, if it's not a convenient time to have a baby or will keep women from their "dreams and goals."
Once again, yes — in fact, all of the feminists I know who have children love them very much. This includes my very own mother.
But sure, we also want women to be able to go after their dreams and goals and not be forced to take care of a baby if they don't want to do that. Because we actually want all children to be loved and wanted. We think they deserve that, and that they also deserve mothers who can inspire them to go after their own dreams and goals when they grow up.
JUST LIKE SATAN, PROBABLY.
How about being chaste? Do women teach this? NO! This is why they were SO offended by my post "Men Prefer Debt Free Virgins Without Tattoos." They told me that simply by teaching women to be virgins (which doesn't necessarily even include being chaste), I was judging women! They claim I am judging women by everything I teach, even though it's exactly what God wants me to teach. Feminism teaches women to be the opposite of being chaste. Sexual freedom is their clarion call.
Hell yeah it is.
They certainly don't teach women to be keepers at home. They will even use all of the career women in the Bible to negate God's clear command on this issue. (There were no career women in the Bible.) They have such a repulsion to this teaching that it makes it hard for women like me to even teach it. I was actually forbidden from teaching it in one church, since it would offend the career women. Imagine caring more about offending women than having women learn God's will for them.
Imagine throwing a temper tantrum because women want to work even though you, a kooky lady on the internet, told them not to.
Lastly, have you ever heard a feminist teach women to be obedient to their own husbands? Of course not since this always leads to abuse, they claim. They simply don't want to obey God, so they twist His commands into something ugly. They tell me they're "partners" with their husbands. They'll gladly go off to work and submit to their boss all day long, but forget working hard at home for their families and submitting to their husbands.
You know what? No, I have definitely never heard a feminist do that, because that is some fucked up shit. Unless it's a kink thing, in which case people traditionally have a safe word.
Now, feminists may all be doing things that Lori Alexander and her God don't like, but it does not really seem like she has sufficiently proven that we are Satanic. Not only do I not believe that Satan exists, I am not even wearing a glamorous Satan robe, or carrying a candle. In fact, I am wearing a sweatshirt with a big cat face on it, which doesn't seem at all Satanic to me. You could possibly make a case for my Tik-tok butt leggings, but even that seems like a stretch. I also could not tell you where tannis root is in the grocery store. I can do a solid "Whatever Lola Wants," but beyond that ...
