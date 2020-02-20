Trayvon Martin's POS Killer Sues Pete Buttigieg, Liz Warren For Aggravated Humanity
George Zimmerman, who fatally shot a then-17-year-old Trayvon Martin, has decided to sue actual human beings who expressed sadness over Martin's death. Zimmerman was not content to vanish after his
miscarriage of justice acquittal. He periodically emerges from the bowels of hell and reminds people how repulsive he is.
Two weeks ago, on what would have been Martin's 25th birthday, presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg tweeted their condolences and benignly observed that racism and gun violence are bad.
Neither Democrat mentioned Martin's killer by name. Warren said Martin "should still be with us today," which is a fair and obvious statement to make about a person gunned down by George Zimmerman. Buttigieg correctly noted that too many "25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear."
Zimmerman was greatly offended that anyone would imply there was something wrong with shooting a black kid dead because he looked "suspicious." He filed a lawsuit against Warren and Buttigieg for $100 billion (OK, it's actually $265 million, which is still ludicrous). The suit pisses on Martin's grave with defamatory comments about the young man who's currently unavailable to defend himself. Zimmerman's lawyer claims the Democrats were "race-baiting" to gain support from black voters, and well, you have us there, we do tend to favor political candidates who believe our lives have value. Buttigieg and Warren were "ordered" to take down their tweets, which they haven't, so good on both of them.
Zimmerman's lawyer sent the following statement:
It is high time that the cheap and harmful use of the race card by politicians of all stripes be made to cease and desist. Their despicable 'race tactics' are not only causing great harm to persons such as my client George Zimmerman, but also are damaging relations between black and white Americans who are all brothers. The nation should applaud Mr. Zimmerman for taking a strong stand and pushing back against hack politicians like Buttigieg and Warren, who know no bounds of decency and frankly could obviously care less about whom they hurt in their quest to dishonesty use and manipulate black voters to win the 2020 Democrat presidential primary.
Zimmerman is claiming defamation of character, when he has no character to defame. It's not like he'll suddenly stop receiving invites to the best cocktail parties because Buttigieg might've linked his shooting of a black teen to -- gasp! -- white supremacy.
Zimmerman describes himself as a "Hispanic minority rights activist and an Obama supporter," which are both irrelevant to the actual point. Zimmerman might've voted for Obama, but he's since called him an "ignorant baboon" on Twitter. Some other lowlights: Zimmerman teamed up with a "Muslim-free" gun store in Florida to sell Confederate flag prints he'd painted. One of his prints served as his Twitter profile pic for a while. He retweeted -- totally by accident, he claims -- a photograph of Martin's dead body with the caption "Z-man is a one-man army." His Twitter account was suspended in 2015 after he posted semi-nude photos of his ex-girlfriend. He included her personal contact information and accused her of fooling around with a "dirty Muslim." This low-rent Travis Bickle was also arrested for domestic violence.
I'm not the lawsplainer around these parts, but it's absurd to think Zimmerman could prove defamation on any level. Warren and Buttigieg don't falsely claim he was convicted for killing Martin. A few years ago, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee successfully defended a woman charged with defamation for calling a man a white supremacist. The guy had bumper stickers on his car for the hate group, the League of the South. As ACLU attorney Thomas H. Castelli said, "Expressing your opinion that someone is a racist when they do things that are racist is not unlawful — it's protected by the First Amendment."
Let's hope Zimmerman's nuisance suit is dismissed out of hand, but God help him if it ever reached the discovery phase. Zimmerman is the walking personification of "white supremacy, fear, prejudice, and gun violence." He has no more of a case against Warren and Buttigieg than he has a shred of humanity. Zimmerman is so self-obsessed and cruel it infuriates him that public figures fondly remember the teenager he killed.
He can't murder Trayvon Martin's memory and that will likely torture him until the day he dies.
