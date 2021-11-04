abortion congress abortion hearing live ghazaleh moayedi house judiciary committee texas texas abortion law texas sb8 video youtube house judiciary texas sb8 hearing live

Watch Congress Talk About Texas's Garbage Abortion Bounty Hunter Law

Evan Hurst
November 04, 2021
Want to know a Ted Cruz fact about Texas? It has a nude beach.

Anyway, the House Judiciary Committee is having a hearing today on Texas's garbage SB 8 abortion bounty hunter law, and because Republicans are allowed in Congress, there will of course be some right to life dipshit there to testify about how many bouncy babies the law has personally saved, yadda yadda. Also, House Judiciary Republicans are some of the stupidest in ALL THE LAND.

So if you need something to do, watch this hearing. Or turn it on for background noise.

Whatever.

