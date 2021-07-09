WATCH LIVE! Wonkette-Brand White House Press Briefing, Brought To You By Wonkette
Welcome to your July 9, 2021, White House press briefing! About what will Jen Psaki coolly murder Peter Doocy today? Seems like maybe some Joe Biden executive orders on medical price transparency, promoting competition, and limiting data collection by telecoms.
Biden will sign a sweeping executive order today to promote competition in the US economy. It aims to lower prescri… https://t.co/fiszodtXD5— Kate Sullivan (@Kate Sullivan)1625839142.0
Or maybe something else! We are not psychic, except for knowing when my mom is calling us on the phone.
Let's watch live!
