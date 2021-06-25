biden pride address biden signs pulse national memorial bill joe biden obergefell v. hodges pete buttigieg pulse shooting video youtube biden pride month livestream

Watch President Biden Celebrate Pride Month, Because That's What Real Presidents Do

File:White house Rainbow 20150626.png - Wikimedia Commons
commons.wikimedia.org

Tomorrow is the sixth anniversary of Oberfegell v. Hodges, which officially crammed marriage equality down America's throat once and for all, in the best way possible.

Five years and 13 days ago, a gunman entered the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and murdered 49 innocent people and injured 53 more.

Today, President Joe Biden will recognize that somber event, and also celebrate Pride, because we now have a president who does such things again. He'll sign into law H.R. 49, which officially designates the Pulse site as a national memorial. Afterward, he will speak from the White House on LGBTQ+ Pride month, and so will Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

You'll want to watch both, so here they are, on WonkTV.



