What Dumb WARBLOG Bulls*it Will The Press Ask Jen Psaki Today?
Politico says press briefing is at "1," and it might be! Who knows? We will post this as an act of faith! Oh, now the countdown timer says "2:30." Who even knows?
Thank you for watching WonkTV.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.