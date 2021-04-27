jen psaki video white house press briefing youtube white house press briefing today

Which Dumb Reporter Will Jen Psaki Vanquish Today? ALL OF THEM, KATIE!

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
April 27, 2021 01:40 PM

To be fair, we don't know if Jen Psaki will feel like vanquishing ALL the reporters. Oh wait, we said she was going to vanquish all the DUMB ones.

Carry on, then!


Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!

If you happen to have some extra money right now, we would take it.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc