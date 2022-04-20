jen psaki video white house press briefing april 20 2022 youtube

No Stupid Questions, Only Stupid Peter Doocys. Your Daily White House Press Briefing!

News
Evan Hurst
April 20, 2022 02:59 PM

Everything in the world is stupid and/or terrible, so we might as well let the White House comment on all of it.

Watch your daily White House presser here!

youtu.be


Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc