brian deesekarine jean-pierrenational economic councilvideowhite house press briefing july 26 2022youtube
NewsJuly 26, 2022 03:15 PM
Tuesdays Are For White House Press Briefings, ALLEGEDLY
Today, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has National Economic Council Director Brian Deese with her.
ALLEGEDLY.
Watch it live!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!
Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!
Evan Hurst
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.