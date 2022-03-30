Raise Your Hand If You Want A White House Press Briefing
It's comms director Kate Bedingfield again!
You know, as opposed to Taylor Swift, pictured above.
Taylor Swift should do the briefing sometime.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here
Wonkette is ad-free and paywall-free and relies on YOU to pay us what you can, please, if you are able!
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.