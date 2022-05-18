jake sullivan karine jean-pierre video white house press briefing may 18 2022 youtube

Another Wednesday, Another White House Press Briefing

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
May 18, 2022 02:00 PM
Another Wednesday, Another White House Press Briefing

Today new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Watch and learn shit!

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc