bts k-pop karine jean-pierre video white house press briefing may 31 2022 youtube

Today's White House Briefing Featuring ... K-Pop? Sure Why Not!

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
May 31, 2022 02:28 PM
Today's White House Briefing Featuring ... K-Pop? Sure Why Not!
File:BTS at a fansigning, 13 April 2014.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
commons.wikimedia.org

It's not random, Joe Biden met with the K-pop band BTS today at the White House, and apparently they are going to be at the briefing.

For more information, watch the damn briefing!

youtu.be


Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc