Today's White House Briefing Featuring ... K-Pop? Sure Why Not!
It's not random, Joe Biden met with the K-pop band BTS today at the White House, and apparently they are going to be at the briefing.
For more information, watch the damn briefing!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.