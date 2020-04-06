Who Got Your Wonkbux Today?
Well dear Terrible Ones, we've wrapped up another Monday, which means it's time to let you know how much we've raised for Nasty Vile Snark Mobbers who need a hand. And the numbers! They are le big! They are also almost le out, so if we want to keep going, we've got to keep going.
Your Wonkette Reader Aid Slush Fund, overseen by ME, is here for you to contribute to, if you are "ability." My email for asking for help is rebecca at wonkette dot com, if you are "need." Let's see who's gotten some rent, or food, or electric bill, since apparently our nation hasn't seen fit to freeze evictions or make SNAP less of a clusterfuck to get!
So far, you have raised $52 THOUSAND nine hundred sixty-five, and your Wonkette Slush Fund Manager (me again) has distributed $48 THOUSAND two hundred fifty to 76 Wonkers and their families, plus a few who obviously weren't readers but we couldn't say no. After Gofundme's three percent fee, we have a little more than $3000 left to distribute. At our current rates, we can probably help five or six more friends.
Here's whom we've helped since our last report!
- A Wonker who's drained her retirement in her unemployment and still gets to pay taxes on $1700 in adusted gross income, lucky ducky!
- A Wonker whose wife's daycare is almost empty; they needed food for four, plus some bills.
- A housecleaner whose landlords graciously permitted her to pay rent in installments, with the second one a whopping 10 days after the first.
- A couple whose unemployment keeps coming back "filing error."
- A grad student who had to pay his water bill with a credit card cash advance.
- A man with a broken back who paid for beer in quarters. He thought we might judge that, can you imagine!
- A Wonker who is disabled, and also takes care of her disabled sister (they are really disabled, she wrote me a book about it!), and SDI has been putting them through hoops for YEARS. You bought them some electric, some water, some storage as they figure out where to move ... oh goddamn.
- And this is the one that hurts me today, and I haven't been able to stop thinking about it. A Wonker with three daughters; their mom died of an aneurysm early in March, and he needs some bills plus some birthday for his daughter who is turning 15. You took care of mortgage, bills, and a bit extra for cakes we like. I'm still waiting to hear back on things the girls might enjoy, and once I get an address or an Amazon wish list, I'm sure some folks with wallets and some folks with Etsy stores that a 15-year-old girl might enjoy will want to join in, no?
Now I have made you sad, or else that is just me. Quick someone say something funny, this is your OPEN THREAD!
Donate to the Wonkette Reader Aid Slush Fund HERE, or (and?) to keep Wonkette itself going, click the widget below!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.