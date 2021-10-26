Who's Kyrsten Sinema Being A Dick To Now? Oh Just Her Constituents
It's really becoming a thing lately that if it's a day, there's probably a story out there about Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, being a dick.
So here's one, though it appears this video was taken yesterday. It's Senator Sinema walking through the airport with GOP Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina, a verified asshole, on her right. And golly, she was just RIVETED by whatever he was saying.
On Sinema's left, a constituent from Arizona, who was calmly but persistently asking her questions, like people do with their elected officials.
As Stryker asks in the tweet above, of all people, why would Sinema be apologizing to Tim Scott for her constituent trying to talk to her? What's next, Sinema performatively thumbs-downing a minimum wage increase like a common assh-
Oh yeah.
Look, we get it. Sometimes you are just in the airport and you are not in the mood to talk to anybody
besides the junior senator from South Carolina. And quite frankly, most of us have jobs where if we don't want to talk to somebody in the airport besides the junior senator from South Carolina, we can either politely tell them to fuck off with our evil eyes or just ignore them entirely.
United States senator just isn't one of those jobs, unless you are dealing with some kind of personal family crisis or something, in which case it's best to have an assistant nearby to tell people to buzz off. Even then, it's wise not to be a complete fucking asshole.
But Sinema has missed all those memos and guidances, we guess.
Can't imagine Arizonans of any political stripe are real impressed.
OPEN THREAD.
