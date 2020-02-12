Who Won New Hampshire? It WAS Your Mom? Man, Wonkette Is NEVER RIGHT.
HEY NEW HAMPSHUH! Did you vote? Of course not, you are hardly even a Massachusetts illegal bus at all! Anyway, here are the rest of us to "watch television" with you and "read the internet" with you and ask, really Vox, fifty-one percent of you were still undecided FIVE FUCKING DAYS AGO????
Jesus people, pick someone (Warren), anyone (Warren), it's not that fucking hard (any of the others, not Tulsi, but also: Warren).
Wonkette is ad-free and funded ONLY by you. Please help us pay our server costs, which is not even buried in Ukraine's back yard, if you are able!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.