Donate
new hampshire primary 2020 joe biden amy klobuchar elizabeth warren pete buttigieg tulsi gabbard bernie sanders 2020 democratic primary

Who Won New Hampshire? It WAS Your Mom? Man, Wonkette Is NEVER RIGHT.

2020 democratic primary
Rebecca Schoenkopf
February 11, 2020 07:45 PM

HEY NEW HAMPSHUH! Did you vote? Of course not, you are hardly even a Massachusetts illegal bus at all! Anyway, here are the rest of us to "watch television" with you and "read the internet" with you and ask, really Vox, fifty-one percent of you were still undecided FIVE FUCKING DAYS AGO????

Jesus people, pick someone (Warren), anyone (Warren), it's not that fucking hard (any of the others, not Tulsi, but also: Warren).

Wonkette is ad-free and funded ONLY by you. Please help us pay our server costs, which is not even buried in Ukraine's back yard, if you are able!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc