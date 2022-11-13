live chatweekend chatweekly live chat

Wonkette Weekly Live Chat: All Girls Revue II

Robyn Pennacchia
and
Jamie Lynn Crofts
November 13, 2022 02:30 PM
We're back this week — some of us anyway. Stephen is still on vacation with his real family, so Robyn will be joined this week by the fabulous Jamie Lynn Crofts, whom you all know and love from, well, here.

The fun starts at 3pm EST/2pm Central/12pm Pacific. And also other times in other time zones, obviously.


Wonkette Weekly Live Chat: All Girls Revue IIwww.youtube.com


