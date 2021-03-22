dc statehood house oversight committee youtube video dc 51st state h.r. 51 dc statehood congressional hearing
WONKETTE LIVE TV: Congress Debates Making DC The 51st State!
Today on WonketteTV, we have the House Oversight Committee talking about making DC the 51st state in US America, which is obviously a thing that should happen.
So turn on your YouTube and listen!
