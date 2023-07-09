movie nightbedazzleddudley moorepeter cookraquel welchstanley doneneleanor bron

Wonkette Movie Night: Bedazzled (1967)

Culture
Ziggy Wiggy
July 08, 2023 08:00 PM
Wonkette Movie Night: Bedazzled (1967)

Tonight's movie is Bedazzled (1967) starring Peter Cook, Dudley Moore, Eleanor Bron and Raquel Welch. Directed by Stanley Donen. Dudley Moore's character Stanley meets the devil(Peter Cook) and is given seven wishes for his soul. What would be your your first wish? Remember the Rules For Commenting Radicals remain in effect even on movie night.

Available for free w/ads on Plex. $3.99 in all the usual places.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Movie info can always be found here.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Ziggy Wiggy

New Yorker, Photographer and Cat Mom. ziggywiggypics.com

@ziggywiggy@wonkodon.com

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc