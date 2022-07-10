popularJuly 09, 2022 08:00 PM
Wonkette Movie Night: Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory
A lovely morality tale for children in which a deranged (but sexy as hell) psychopath lures a bunch of children into his home with candy, maims them one after another and then rewards the hero of the story, an 11-year-old child, with a full-time job as a chocolate factory owner/operator. It's confusing but also very good!
Robyn Pennacchia
