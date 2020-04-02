Wonkette Reader Aid Slush Fund Back Open For Business!
After a week in which Gofundme was delaying your lovely donations getting to us, and mama had already gone and spent everything in the business account on the Wonking Poor, which was really going to fuck me for payroll, the money is in and grants of lovely greasy money to YOU are UNPAUSED.
And I am telllllling youuuuuuu: WHEW!
If you've already emailed me, I'll be sending out your help with bills or rent or food or liquor or cat toys ASAP. If you need a little cash assistance, please email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com, and tell me how much would help, and what your paypal address is if you've got one!
If you'd like to contribute, and you are able, the gofundme slush fund link IS HERE!
Now here's whom you've helped since last we spoke!
As of this second, you have sent us $49 THOUSAND, and we have sent $36 THOUSAND nine hundred to 60 Wonkers, their families, or a couple non-wonkers I couldn't refuse. They include!
- A Wonker with a two-year-old whose cash aid and SNAP had run out and she couldn't re-up because the office was closed.
- A young couple, community organizers, living in a motel in Tennessee. You sent them two weeks' rent. Plus a treat.
- A Texas couple living in a slum apartment who needed money to get out and move in with their son.
- A Wonker whose dad had accidentally gifted all their savings to a "microsoft" scammer.
- A rural woman, a helper, who needed to get to the city to get tested before she could start making food for others.
- A non-Wonker whose wife is at the hospital with their baby while he's home with their other baby, and the wife had been fired after using up all her Family Medical Leave Act days off, because like I said "baby in the hospital." So you can see why we said yes to that.
- A Montana Native American healer, midwife, and artist whose income is ... you don't want to hear.
- A massage therapist who stopped working three weeks ago, and none of the states yet know how to deal with the new orders for "unemployment" for the self-employed, despite the stimulus bill mandating it.
- A Wonker whose unemployment has run out, and she's pretty sure she's supposed to find a job now?
- And a Wonker whose job stopped paying him — or answering the phone.
*Rings chow bell*: COME AND GET ITTTTTT!
Now treat YOURSELVES! It is your OPEN THREAD!
