Wonkette's Weekly Top Ten Is Beautiful But Doesn't Know It
Good morning!
How's tricks? You have a nice week? Let's hope! I don't have a lot to say right now, so let's get to it! These are your top ten most popular stories this week!
10. Who Was Researching Tunnels Under Capitol Just Before January 6? — It could have been insurrectionists looking for an exit, but it also could have been people concerned about mole children, because that too is a whole thing. From Evan
9. Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Bloody Mary! — Make a Bloody Mary with Matthew Wheeler!
8. Robin Proudly Comes Out Into The 21st Century — Good for him, even if he has been the bane of my existence since elementary school. From SER!
7. Matt Walsh Scared We Are Secretly Trying To Replace Him, All Other White People — Matt Walsh really just wants to be able to discuss an obviously white supremacist idea without being called a white supremacist, is that so wrong? (Yeah, kind of!) From me.
6. Hey Wall Street Journal, 1975 Called And Wants Its Food Stamp Editorial Back — The WSJ whisked us all back to the 1970s, not for disco, but for whining about "food stamps," which are not even a thing anymore. Rude. From Dok
5. Polls Say Pro-Virus Dickishness Not Big Selling Point Outside GOP Circles — Here, have a small amount of faith in humanity. From Dok
4. Turns Out Jason Miller's GETTR Gutter Flooded With Porn And Spam — Well that is just shocking. From Liz
3. James O'Keefe Does 'Oklahoma!,' And Oh Boy, It Is Not Okay — Oh what a beautiful trainwreck? From me.
2. Christian Lawyer Mat Staver Scared Vaccines Will Keep Us From Having Babies — Like pharmaceutical companies would invent an effective permanent birth control and give it away for free. Pssht. From me.
1. Mike Lindell: Carnival Barker, Or Barking Mad? — Why not both? From Liz
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse