wonkette livestream joe manchin kyrsten sinema joe biden donald trump chuck schumer pete buttigieg weekend live chat 10.17.21

Wonkette's Weekend Live Chat Embarks On A World Tour With Kyrsten Sinema!

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
October 17, 2021 03:10 PM
Giphy

It's two weeks until Halloween! Have you purchased the candy you'll spend all of November eating because not nearly enough kids showed up at your house? (Also, you probably deliberately bought too many bags of fun-sized Snickers.)

Join Robyn and me for another exciting wrap up of the week's top stories. As always, the curtain rises at 12:30 PT/3:30 ET. See you soon! Once the chat ends, this will magically become your new Open Thread.

After technical difficulties, we are back!

youtu.be

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc