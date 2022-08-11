wisconsin primaryrepublican partydonald trumpmike pencemandela barnesron johnsonwonkette weekend chat 8.14.22rebecca kleefischtim michelsrobin vos

Wonkette Weekend Chat: ‘What The Hell, Wisconsin?’ Edition

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
,
Robyn Pennacchia
and
Jamie Lynn Crofts
August 11, 2022 04:40 PM
Netflix Sandman screen grab

Last week’s Wisconsin Republican primary produced results that demanded we activate the Jamie Signal and summon our badass law-talker to discuss the escalating electoral mess. Fascism’s on the march!

PREVIOUSLY:

Wisconsin Primary: Trump-Backed Sociopath Defeats Pence-Backed Sociopath!

Vote And Die! Democracy According To The US Supreme Court And Wisconsin Supreme Court

We kick off at 12 pm PT, 3 pm ET, and 2 pm Robyn time. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe! See you soon.

youtu.be

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

