Wonkette Weekend Chat: ‘What The Hell, Wisconsin?’ Edition
Last week’s Wisconsin Republican primary produced results that demanded we activate the Jamie Signal and summon our badass law-talker to discuss the escalating electoral mess. Fascism’s on the march!
PREVIOUSLY:
Wisconsin Primary: Trump-Backed Sociopath Defeats Pence-Backed Sociopath!
Vote And Die! Democracy According To The US Supreme Court And Wisconsin Supreme Court
We kick off at 12 pm PT, 3 pm ET, and 2 pm Robyn time. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe! See you soon.
