Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Enters The Multiverse Of Madness
Welcome to another thrilling Wonkette Sunday live chat, where we examine select events of the past week and hope the Internet doesn’t fizz out on us.
There’s no big game this week, but I’m pretty sure Robyn has still made dip.
The action begins at 12 pm PT and 3 pm ET. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe to the YouTube.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."