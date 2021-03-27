Wonkette's Top 10 Is Fine You Guys I Am Sorry I Worried You!
Good morning! Bienvenue! Wahlcome! Today's Wonkette Top 10 was chosen by a cry of actors!
Hurry, there's no time to waste!
10. Dr. Fauci Heroically Refrains From Rand-Paul's-Neighboring Rand Paul. He IS a hero, Liz!
9. Tony Perkins: God's Gonna Unleash Some Real Harsh Judgment On America Over Biden's Policies. Robyn thinks maybe what, a pandemic?
8. Heritage Foundation Determined To Stop American Liberals From 'Canceling' The British Monarchy. The world is a strange place.
7. Cindy Hyde-Smith Is A Mississippi Goddamn Moron. I see what Evan did there!
6. Foiled Again! Tomi Lahren Exposes Plan To Secretly Replace Biden With Harris. It just feels true, Robyn!
5. Mitch McConnell Pretty Sure Kentucky Gets To Veto Whatever Majority Of Americans Want. It just feels true, Liz!
4. Come Watch President Old Handsome Joe Biden And Madam VP Kamala Harris In Atlanta! It was another episode of WonkTV.
3. The Day I Gave The Sh*ts To 'Fox & Friends'. Hey Sal Cataldi, thanks for the memories!
2. Trump Too Busy Dealing With Mar-a-Lago COVID Outbreak To Be Inaugurated As President Today. Sad!
1. A WEAKSADLOWENERGY Wonkette Moneybeg Because We're Fine Really But We Need Money Every Month, Not Just Some. Not sad! Pretty weak and low energy! Sorry I scared you guys, you were like ARE YOU OKAY DO YOU NEED A GROWNUP, and I meant that we are fine and I hate asking you for money when we're doing okay but I have to every month regardless, and anyway, you guys sent some money and it wasn't anywhere close to the least ever after all! Thank you!
Here have a picture!
Tallulah probably also prepares to eat a cat.
There you go, it is all the pictures I have of the girls this week, but they are good pictures and you like them.
Thank you for money and loving us! If you missed your chance with this month's moneybeg, you can send checks in the mail to Wonkette, Box 361, Polson MT 59860. Or you can join our Patreon! Or buy stuff from our Bazaar! Or you can buy stuff at the Amazon link!
YOU DID IT HOOOOOORAY!!!!
This has been Wonkette's Top 10 as chosen by a cry of actors, GOODBYE!
