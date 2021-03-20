Wonkette's Top 10 Is UGLY MEAN Ma!
We made it! Through the wilderness! Somehow, we made it through.
Let's see what an ostentation of peacocks have chosen for this week's Wonkette's Top 10!
10. Biden Promotes Eugene Vindman After Trump Sh*tbirds Tried To Bury Him. His twin, Liz's husband (NOT REALLY LIZ'S HUSBAND, WE ARE JOKE), is still retired. A lot of you read this story.
9. Oklahoma Racist Claims Diabetes Made Him Call High School Girls The N-Word. Well, looks like I have a story from this past weekend to catch up on :(
8. GOP Senator John Barrasso Is An A-Hole Again. Michael watches the Sunday shows so you don't have to!
7. Guess Which Former President Passed Around Naked Lady Pics At A Shiva? You miiiiiight guess.
6. Mitch McConnell Says GOP Gonna Be REAL DICKS If Dems Kill Filibuster, FOR FIRST TIME EVER. Don't threaten us with a good time!
5. Texas Rep. Pretty Sure Hearing On Anti-Asian Violence PERFECT Place To Call For Lynchings. Reps. Grace Meng and Ted Lieu in particular answered him right in his stupid face, and no of course he wasn't sorry, why would he be, he did nothing wrong!
4. Who Wants To Hear About Atlanta Shooter's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day? Nobody, sheriff dude. Nobody.
3. Proud Boy Who Maybe Pepper Sprayed Cops At Capitol Riots Done In By Chatty Girlfriend. That's a second story to catch up on!
2. Don't You Dare Suggest This Federalist Co-Founder Tweeted 'Mommy Milky' Or He Will Sue! And a third, but I don't think I will read it, it sounds gross!
1. 51 Days In, Biden Administration Turns UGLY MEAN. Heart eyes emoji! So proud!
Man, those peacocks did a good job this week.
GUESS WHAT you ain't get any other baby pictures this week, we forgot to take any and everybody's asleep.
So that is it for me today, I am going to finish this 2000 piece puzzle AND the last of this month's 2000 thank you notes. YOU WILL BE THANKED. Eventually. And by eventually I mean TODAY!!!
We love you, goodbye!
