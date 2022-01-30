supreme court stephen breyer mitch mcconnell susan collins joe biden wonkette weekend live chat 1.30.22

Wonkette’s Weekend Live Chat Has Got Oil In Bakersfield That’s Pumping, Pumping, Pumping!

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
and
 Robyn Pennacchia
January 30, 2022 02:28 PM
Giphy

It’s the end of January (almost)! Robyn and I will discuss the new Supreme Court vacancy and how awful Republicans will likely treat President Joe Biden’s nominee.

I know I keep promising we’ll lighten up the chat with some musical theatre discussion, and who knows, we just might this time.

See you at 12 noon PT/3 pm ET.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc