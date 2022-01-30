Wonkette’s Weekend Live Chat Has Got Oil In Bakersfield That’s Pumping, Pumping, Pumping!
It’s the end of January (almost)! Robyn and I will discuss the new Supreme Court vacancy and how awful Republicans will likely treat President Joe Biden’s nominee.
I know I keep promising we’ll lighten up the chat with some musical theatre discussion, and who knows, we just might this time.
See you at 12 noon PT/3 pm ET.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."