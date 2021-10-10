wonktv reconciliation debt ceiling the world’s most dangerous game wonkette livestream 10.10.21

Wonkette’s Weekend Livestream Is Truly The Most Dangerous Game

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
October 10, 2021 03:15 PM
Giphy

Hey, welcome to this week's Wonkette coffee klatsch with Robyn and Stephen. Feel free to enjoy the beverage of your choice while watching.

The fun starts at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET, but if you can't make it, just come back here and watch at your leisure.

Once the livestream's over, this will magically transform into your OPEN THREAD.

youtu.be

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

