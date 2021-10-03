wonktv reconciliation bill build back better joe manchin kyrsten sinema joe biden wonkette livestream 10.3.21

Wonkette’s Weekend Livestream Demands Our Jazz Hot

News
Stephen Robinson
October 03, 2021 03:26 PM
Giphy

Welcome to another Wonkette livestream with Robyn and Stephen. We plan to discuss exciting things and respond to your comments in real time!

If you can't make the livestream, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET, the Internet is forever so you can watch here at your leisure.

And now it's your OPEN THREAD!

youtu.be

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc