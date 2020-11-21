Wonkette's Weekly Top 10 CONCEDES NOTHING!
It is Saturday before a holiday week! Are you groovin' and jivin'? Me too! Today we are taking the girls for a literal walk in the park. And then ... more work of course! Okay, sit down and get ready, we are bringing to you this week's top 10 stories as chosen by a college of electors.
10. STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND LEARN ABOUT VERY THE REAL VOTER FRAUDS THAT STOLE DONALD TRUMP'S FLAWLESS VICTORY. You did! You did stop what you were doing and learn about the very the real voter frauds!
9. Trump All 'I Concede NOTHING' And 'RIGGED ELECTION!' After Briefly Admitting Biden Won. Almost over, guys. Alllllmost ooooover.
8. Georgia GOP Secretary Of State Tells Congressman From 'Hee Haw' Where To Stick It. If you had "Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger grows spine, balls, and two middle fingers for Trump," then you need to send me a tithe from your Lotto winnings.
7. Lawyers Noping Out Of Trump's Pathetic Losing Election Cases? Blame 'Cancel Culture'! I disagree a little bit with Liz here, I figger it was more "can't lie in court and there's nothing else to argue, PEACE OUT." But I guess they were also like "waaah mean."
6. Time To Watch Trump's Coronavirus ... Just Kidding, We Don't Have To Anymore! This is a three-line throwaway post, by me, and you guys unaccountably watched Trump's coronavirus presser. I just don't understand it.
5. Tucker Carlson Sorry For Accusing Living Woman Of Being Her Dead Husband. Yeah. Whoops.
4. We Think We Found One Of Those Election Fraud Crimes Trump And Bill Barr Keep Yapping About. Lindsey Graham, it's your time to shine!
3. President Sore Loser Never Wanted This Crappy Job Anyway, So Screw You! Same.
2. Republican Jim Oberweis Loses Election, Shows Up To Congressional Orientation Anyway. What a maroon!
1. LIVEBLOG: Rudy Giuliani Brings The Crazy To A Federal Court In Pennsylvania. You guys loved the SHIT out of this never-ending liveblog by Liz. Mazel tov everybody!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.