Wonkette's Weekly Top 10 Is A Little Under The Weather
Here's your fucking top 10, I'm not feeling well, I've worked 70 hours this week, NOBODY EVER OFFERS TO HELP, I'm fucking done, read your goddamn stories.
10. Franklin Graham Tries To Explain Necessity Of Filling Central Park Field Hospital With Bigots. Don't care.
9. Put Some Nice Things In Your Easter Bonnet And Smoke Them. Don't care.
8. Just Look At These F**king Michigan Idiots. Laura Ingraham is now calling for war like the Radio Rwanda she is, so that's upsetting. She's not in this story, just saying.
7. Republicans, Don't Come For Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Unless She Calls For You. Don't care.
6. Obama Endorses Biden, Acts Shady The WHOLE ENTIRE TIME. Don't care.
5. A Guy Who Has Never Seen 'Mutiny On The Bounty' Explains 'Mutiny On The Bounty' To Donald Trump. Fine.
4. Princess Cookies 'N' Cream Vanderbilt Rothschild Pelosi Has Granite Countertops. That's nice.
3. Oh Nooooo Kentucky's Hot Gov Gonna Tell People Who Go To Church Tomorrow They Have To Quarantiiiiiine, Won't Let Them Kill More People For Jesus! Don't care.
2. Who Likes Videos Of Dr. Fauci Kicking Mike Pence In The Dick? Don't care.
1. Mike Pence Gonna Pay Pastors As Small 'Businesses' Because Isn't That What A Church Is? Don't care.
Don't fucking care.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.