Wonkette's Weekly Top 10 Is Late For Work!
Good morning good morning! We're late we're late! Come on in and see Wonkette's top 10 stories as chosen this week by a troupe of elves and also a unicorn and a dinosaur were there!
10. And A Merry Holly Jolly Good Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day Also To You! Friday was His Nibs's 80th birthday. How did you celebrate?
9. And Now Here's Michael Cohen With Some Holiday Prophecies About His Former Crime Boss! They were mostly the same prophecies we already knew.
8. Trump Supporters Sure Have Some Messed Up Inauguration Day Plans. This was on a weekend, when I usually don't work so I don't know what those messed up inauguration day plans were!
7. It's All Over At The Trump Campaign But The Airing Of Grievances And Shell Companies. Lots and lots of shell companies.
6. A Very Desperate Trump Reportedly Considering Hiring The Kraken, Releasing The Military. Allllllmost done.
5. Oh Nothing, Just Russia Literally Declaring War On America While Trump Beats Off To OANN. Yeah, and then the next day they stopped giving Joe Biden his Pentagon briefings, weird right?
4. Bill Barr Pisses On Trump's Big Macs One More Time On His Way Out The Door. Meh, he still gave him just about everything he ever wanted.
3. Trump Brings Tantrum To Supreme Court. Merry Christmas, Justice Barrett! LOL.
2. Trump Hates Mike Pence And Trump Hates Mitch McConnell And Trump Hates Mike Pompeo And Trump Hates. Trump hates.
1. Uh Oh, Daddy Might 'Forget' To Pardon Ivanka After What She Just Said! He won't.
And there you have it, a Christmas week Top 10 as chosen by a troupe of elves and also a unicorn and a dinosaur were there.
If you rely on Wonkette for news, comradeship, and the traditional Keeping of the Sane, we ask you to please pony up a recurring donation if you are at all able! We have no investors; we show no ads and don't sell your data. We rely 100 percent on our readers' generosity to keep us going with the salaries and the health care (up 20 percent again, surprise) and the server costs and all the things. We even pay a hundred dollars a month to keep ads out of your comments. Your money keeps us around next year and forever.
Paper checks can be sent to
Wonkette
PO Box 361
Polson MT 59860
or you can join our Patreon if you like (very wee) gifties, or buy some shizz from the Wonket Bazaar, or you can just use the widget below. Pick an amount, select just once or monthly, and then be sure to click "Paypal" or "Stripe."
Now you may have this video, I love it, my daughter is so weird.
Now I have to see what "news" happened yesterday and then write it! SO RUDE. Okay bye.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.