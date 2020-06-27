Wonkette's Weekly Top 10 Is Trolling Baby
Hello hello! This week, we began stuffing our 40 hours into a four-day on/three-day off schedule, like we are firepersons! What did you think? Could you tell? Or could you tell that we were even MORE AWESOME? Yeah, that's what I thought. Don't tell Evan and Robyn and Dok and SER but I am actually the only one working less, because of how I used to work 10-12 hours a day every weekday and half on weekends, and now I work the same as them! Haha suckers! Anyway, I'm still tired. TOP TEN BITCHES as chosen by a CREW OF TEAMSTERS SITTING AROUND ON BREAK.
10. President Grand Dragon Confesses To Criminal Negligence Before Practically Tens Of People. Fucking idiot.
9. Trump Nom Anthony Tata Pulled A Nuge, Forged Court Order, Is Be Best People. This was a good story, but I didn't think so many of you would read it because how could you even parse that headline, is it Tagalog?
8. Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Kicked Off AmazonSmile, Will Have To Find New Way To Fund Bigotry. :(
7. Trump Campaign Idiot Brad Parscale Might Have To Find Cheaper Bed To Sh*t In Soon. Yeah, been some bedshitting goin' on.
6. We Read President Batsh*t McDumb's Wall Street Journal Interview So You Don't Have To. That was nice of us. Especially since a WSJ subscription is $36.99 a month. You can't afford that! You send all your $ to Wonkette!
5. Whistleblowers 'Bout To Burn Bill Barr's Sh*t DOWN, Y'all. A Liveblog! It was long.
4. 'Ex-Gay' Org Disbands A Year After Founder Comes Out As Currently Gay. That can't be right.
3. Watch Donald Trump Jr. Interview Daddy And Drink Every Time Junior Craves Daddy's Love: A Drinking Game! Oh no you are dead of drinks.
2. 'Fox & Friends': What Is The Trump Campaign, A IDIOT? Probably, I think this was on Monday, otherwise known as BECCA'S NOT HERE MAN.
1. This Is Your Official Thread For Mocking Trump's Tulsa Coronarally! Not afraid to be servicey!
