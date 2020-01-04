Wonkette's Weekly Top Ten Is Making Women Great Again!
Achtung! Oyez! It's the first Top Ten of the new year! Will things be DIFFERENT, or will things be THE SAME? Let's find out, together!
10. Trump Mourns Loss Of Single Greatest Achievement: His 'Home Alone 2' Cameo. It was really sad you guys. SER said so.
9. A Children's Treasury Of Conservatives In Hollywood. OK, so I left out some James Woodses and Roseannes Barr, but it's full of CHACHI! CHA-CHA!
8. Corey Lewandowski Declines To Run For Senate In New Hampshire, Declares Flawless Victory. LOL this one was brutal.
7. Even in 2019, We Had A Load Of Nice Things. WILD STAB IN THE DARK WAS IT ... Dok's cat?
6. It Is Impossible For The Impossible Whopper To Turn Anyone Into A Woman. It's true. Robyn asked Science.
5. Your Wonkette 2019 Legislative Badass Is Nancy Pelosi AKA The Boss Of You. What a hard choice it was just kidding.
4. Hurry, Hurry, Perfesser Charlie Kirk's Constitution Class Is About To Begin! Anytime Liz says her post is stupid, you can bet it's gonna be top 10.
3. Hey, Remember When Nancy Pelosi Killed 45,000 Americans By Passing Obamacare? Shut up, Cenk.
2. Casually Homicidal Republicans Share Violent Fantasies Of Killing Us All If Trump Loses In 2020. This happened on a weekend so I didn't have to read it YAY!
1. The Internet's Most Repulsive Men Are Throwing A 'Make Women Great Again' Convention And Oh My God It's So SAD. Please don't go to this, it will just make you :(
And that's it! We made it! Now gab amongst yourselves until Robyn rustles up some WHAAAAAT????
