WonkTV: Donald Trump Indictment Special!
Donald Trump's been indicted ... again, and we admit we've come to gloat. We'll also discuss the shameless yet predictable response from Republicans defending Trump and calling for another Civil War. Oh, and Pat Robertson's dead! It's been awesome Pride month so far.
This week's chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.
PREVIOUSLY: Trump Confessing To MORE Crimes? It's Your Indictmentpallooza Roundup
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.
Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.
Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!
Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."