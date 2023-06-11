donald trumpdonald trump indictmentmar-a-lagoboxes hoaxboxes seized from mar-a-lagoespionage actpat robertsonweekend chat 6.11.23

WonkTV: Donald Trump Indictment Special!

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
June 11, 2023 02:30 PM
WonkTV: Donald Trump Indictment Special!
Donald Trump's been indicted ... again, and we admit we've come to gloat. We'll also discuss the shameless yet predictable response from Republicans defending Trump and calling for another Civil War. Oh, and Pat Robertson's dead! It's been awesome Pride month so far.

This week's chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.

PREVIOUSLY: Trump Confessing To MORE Crimes? It's Your Indictmentpallooza Roundup

www.youtube.com


Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

