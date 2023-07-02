supreme courtaffirmative actionlgbtq rights303 creative303 creative v eleniswonkette weekend live chat

WonkTV: SCOTUS Hell Week Retrospective (And Pre-Independence Day Spectacular)

Robyn Pennacchia
and
Jamie Lynn Crofts
July 02, 2023 02:30 PM
Hello!

Stephen is off AGAIN this weekend, so joining me in the studio (not in the studio) is our own lovely Jamie Lynn Crofts, who will be bringing the legal expertise to a discussion about the recent Supreme Court decisions.

Robyn Pennacchia

