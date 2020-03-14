Your Weekly Top Ten Doesn't Recommend Social Distancing From This Blog Post!
Ready to count down the top stories? Yes, you are.
Stories chosen as usual by Beyoncé:
10. Trump's Blackwater Buddy Erik Prince Recruiting Only The Fanciest Ex-Spies To Narc On Liberal Groups
9. Kansas City Mayor Turned Away After Daylight Voting Heist
8. LOUIE GOHMERT WILL NOT HAVE YEW SCIENCIN' HIS ASPARAGUS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS
7. Watch Out, America, There's THUNDERPENIS IN THE HEARTLAND!
6. Trump Fails To Stop Coronavirus Because He Can't Come Up With Mean Nickname
5. Joe Biden Will Never Be NRA President
3. Kindly Florida Woman Changes Voters' Registration To Republican, Sparing Them Eternal Damnation In Socialist Hell
2. Helpful Reminder: Trump's CDC Guy Thought AIDS Was 'God's Judgment' For Gay People Existing
1. Rush Limbaugh Is Right. It Was Cruel Of Democrats To Suggest Trump Not Have Rallies Because Coronavirus.
Those are good stories!
One more kid Mexico pic:
OK that is all, go with God, etc.
Love,
Wonkette
