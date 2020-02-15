Your Weekly Top Ten Is A 15-YEAR-OLD DOG NOW!
We are tired, so we don't want to talk about the news. We want to tell you about #dog, who is 15 years old this month. All Friday, she lied to us right through her dog teeth, trying desperately to convince us she had not been fed that day. She had been fed. But no, she was all up in our shit the whole day, and when we'd pay attention to her, she'd stare at the cabinet where the food lives, with this forlorn look on her face.
While wagging her tail.
Because she knew what she was doing. Our point is that our 15-year-old dog is doing pretty well.
Ready to count down the top stories? Yes, you are.
Stories chosen as usual by Beyoncé:
10. Coming To Theaters, That Movie What Made Trump Sh*t His Underpants!
9. 'Drunk' Lawmaker Fights Blind Lawmaker In Capitol Parking Lot Because West Virginia
8. Susan Collins, Please Get A Fucking Grip
7. Tulsi Gabbard Thinks It's OK When Trump Fires Your Boyfriend Alex Vindman And His Brother Just To Be A Dick
6. Are We Seriously Going To Accuse Someone Of Rape Based On One Comment On A Shady Gossip Blog?
4. Are You A 'Republican Goddess?' If So, We Have Found Your Future Husband.
3. Let's Top Off The Longest Decade Of The Month With Another Democratic Debate!
2. Can Rush Limbaugh And Ben Ferguson Please Put Their Yucky Trump Boners Back In Their Panties? Thx.
1. Rush Limbaugh Has Question About Pete Buttigieg Kissing His Husband. Wonkette Has Answer.
Those are good stories!
OK that is all, go with God, etc.
Love,
Wonkette
