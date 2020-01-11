Your Weekly Top Ten Is Probably Clickbait
Top 10! We got anything to say at you? No.
Ready to count down the top stories? Yes, you are.
Stories chosen as usual by Beyoncé:
10. Trump Tremendously Impressed With How Many Not-Crimes Trump Guilty Of!
9. I Don't Care What Anyone Says, Do Not Let Gwyneth Paltrow In Your Vagina
8. Here Are Just Some Of The Unbelievably Stupid Things People Believed Last Year
7. The Top Three REAL Reasons Trump Bombed That Iranian General, Plus One We Made Up (ALLEGEDLY)
6. Y'all Other Judges Just Jealous You Don't Have A Pastor Boner Gee-tar Strummer Work Boyfriend Like This Lady Does
5. Mitch McConnell Pencilling In John Bolton's Testimony For ... Never, Does Never Work For You?
4. Congratulations, Chris Cillizza And Mitch McConnell! You've Both Won A One-Way Trip To Go-Fuck-Yourself-Ville!
3. Fox News Judge Just Saying IMPEACH THE MOTHERFUCKER AGAIN!
2. Lindsey Graham Makes Nancy Pelosi An Offer She Definitely Totally Absolutely Can Refuse
1. Put On Your Pretend Shocked Face: Donald Trump (Allegedly) Creeped On A Fox News Lady
Those are good stories!
OK that is all, go with God, etc.
Love,
Wonkette
