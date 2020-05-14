18 Times Gordon Ramsay Was Bolder And Spicier Than Anything He's Ever Cooked. Tabs, Thurs., May 14, 2020
You have got to be fucking kidding me. Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Wisconsin's stay-at-home order that closed businesses to limit spread of coronavirus. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
Ian Millhiser at Vox gets gnarly on it.
Stupid stupid stupid.
I ... huh?
President Donald Trump's obsession with the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus may have started in part because of a self-described philosopher in China who is a fan of white nationalists, tweets anti-Semitic rhetoric and calls chloroquine "a Nazi drug that is here to teach a lesson to leftists about bias."
Experts' best ideas for beating the virus includes: Let people go outdoors, and spend the damn money. — Vox
Yessss. Ohio Has Stopped Kicking Workers Off Unemployment After A Hacker Targeted Its Website. (Vice)
Oooh, we got us some Paycheck Protection Program frauders! (Forbes)
Adam Schiff's signed on as a cosponsor of Pramila Jayapal's Paycheck Guarantee Act, which they op-ed here. I think I prefer Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders's $2000 monthly UBI, because Jayapal's gets complicated.
After employers file a sworn statement with the IRS on the amount of revenue lost due to covid-19, the IRS would use 2019 tax filings to calculate a grant that totals the percentage of revenue loss multiplied by payroll and benefits for workers up to a salary cap of $90,000. Businesses would also receive an additional 25 percent to cover operating costs, such as rent, so they don't close permanently.
How do you determine how much you've lost? That's my only question, and okay it is not like I would say NO DON'T PASS JAYAPAL'S. Okay, and what about the already unemployed (or at least the ones in red states who are getting le dicked)? So I have two questions. (Washington Post)
The Biden Sanders coalition task forces. Nice! No sniping in the comments, I mean it! (Vox)
John Cornyn says it's good news that you can sign up for Obamacare if you lose your job. Welcome to the resistance, Senator. — HuffPost
I really really love this insane house, and it's had a PRICE DROP! Who got $499,999 for me? (Zillow)
It's time to make rosemary vodka. Shyyyyyy. (Food and Wine)
Commie Girl's Mundane Celebrity Encounters. An epic thread!
Sorry, I spent about a million years tweeting nonsense like a common trump and now it is ELEVEN PM YESTERTODAY and I have to GO TO BED.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette survives on the kindness of strangers. I am talking about YOU! Click the clickie, if you are able!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.