187 Minutes: It's Your January 6 Hearings, Day 8 LIVEBLOG!
The number of the day is 187. That's how many minutes it took for Trump to tell his goons to go home after the Capitol had been breached on January 6, 2021. During that time, he was doing what he did for four straight years in the White House — watching television and tweeting.
\u201cWhat was he doing while the Capitol was under siege? See for yourself. Donald Trump is a disgrace to America.\u201d— Adam Kinzinger\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\u270c\ufe0f (@Adam Kinzinger\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\u270c\ufe0f) 1658409040
Tonight's witnesses will be Trump's deputy national security advisor Matthew Pottinger and former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, both of whom resigned on the day of the Capitol Riot. In her taped deposition, portions of which were aired in prior hearings, Matthews described chaos at the White House as aides urged the president to make a statement condemning the violence and urging his supporters to go home. Instead, the president watched television, even remarking that perhaps Pence "deserved" to be hung.
Let's go out on a limb and assume that tonight's testimony is going to be NOT GREAT, DON.
Shall we?
7:55 Ahoy, crew members! We're here, waiting for this thing to start.
Tonight's events will be led by Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Elaine Luria, so here's some pics of them lookin' dreamy.
And not for nothing, but WT-everloving-F is going on with the Secret Service? The New York Timessays agents including Steven Engel, Trump's lead agent, and the guy who drove the car on the day of the riot deleted the texts on January 27, 2021, after it was very clear there would be an inquiry into attempted violent coup? And the DHS Inspector General has known this for a year? And now there's a criminal inquiry? This will get messy.
8:05 Let's roll, beginning with a statement from Chair Bennie Thompson, who is quarantining with covid and appearing by video. As per usual, he's reading Donald Trump for filth, calls him a "man of unbridled destructive energy." Not fake news!
Thompson says that the malevolent couch potato "could not be moved to rise from dining room table to walk few steps down the White House hallway to the briefing room where cameras were waiting" for him to tell "a mob he knew was heavily armed, violent, and angry" to go home. And instead he watched TV for more than two hours.
"There needs to be accountability," Chair Thomson demands.
8:10 Now's it's time for Vice Chair Liz Cheney to call Trump a degenerate traitor. She says that "the dam has begun to break" and witnesses are starting to cooperate, so the committee will investigate during August and come back for more live hearings in September. Bring it!
8:15 Cheney is going back over all the ways Trump tried to do coups, including the fake electors scheme, the 65 bullshit lawsuits, and the attempt to weaponize the Justice Department. But when none of that worked, he unleashed a violent mob.
Trump didn't order the military to help and ignored his family, lawyers, and staff begging him to call off the mob.
Over to Rep. Luria, who is talking about what a real president would do when the seat of government was under attack. Spoiler Alert: Not what Trump did.
8:20 Cut to a clip of Trump at 1:10pm ordering the crowd to walk down to the Capitol with him. At that moment, the Proud Boys had already breached the barriers at Congress.
It wasn't until 4:17pm when Trump was finally persuaded to tell the violent mob to disperse, telling them "go home, we love you."
Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!
Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons.
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.