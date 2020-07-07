23 Married Couples Who Realized Their Spouses Were Imaginary! Tabs, Tues., July 7
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tested positive for the coronavirus. She had no symptoms. This shit is serious. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Californians are losing their fear of the coronavirus. Unfortunately, they're not gaining an immunity to the coronavirus. (LA Times)
The Trump campaign thinks Americans will stop noticing or caring that people are dying from COVID-19. That's both grotesque and idiotic. (Washington Post)
Variety has a great piece on the state of Black Hollywood.
Video journalists show how the George Floyd protests evolved in Seattle. (Seattle Times)
Amy Cooper should've kept on walking. She's now charged with filing a false police report when she tried to sic the cops on a Black man.
Jemele Hill correctly observes that the most anti-racist act from the NFL would be to sever ties with Donald Trump. (The Atlantic)
The actual descendants of Confederate traitors think we need to stop honoring them. Journalist Brett Forrest, whose ancestor was Nathan Bedford Forrest, the KKK's first grand wizard, shared a heated discussion with his father, who repeated the tired argument that we can't judge yesterday's racists by today's standards because "If I'd been alive then, I'd probably have slaves." This reveals a lot, while also ignoring that abolitionists existed. Let's have more statues of Thaddeus Stevens. (Politico)
Lucian K. Truscott, a direct descendent of Thomas Jefferson, thinks we should remove the Jefferson Memorial and replace it with a bad ass, 19-foot statue of Harriet Tubman. That's boss. (New York Times)
Kansas Republican Party chair Dane Hicks also publishes a weekly newspaper that ran a cartoon comparing Gov. Laura Kelly's mask mandate to the Holocaust. Hicks kinda, almost apologized but said that Kelly is probably, sort of more of a Nazi than Trump. (Time)
The Trump administration warns student visa holders that if their college moves to online-only classes, they must leave the country immediately or transfer to a school that doesn't care about their health. These people are monsters. (Mother Jones)
The Supreme Court ruled that states can punish so-called "faithless electors" -- members of the Electoral College who don't vote for their state's popular vote choice for president. I'm normally big on democracy, but maybe we needed more faithless electors in 2016. (CNN)
Kongonaphon kely was a dinosaur smaller than your cellphone but with limited battery life. (Associated Press).
Kanye West, The Ayn Rand Institute, and The Daily Caller all received some sweet stimmy from the Paycheck Protection Program. (The Daily Beast)
Italian composer Ennio Morricone died Monday at 91. A master of his craft, his epic scores were heard in spaghetti westerns and Quentin Tarantino films. He won his first competitive Oscar in 2016. “A Silhouette of Doom" remains my jam, even if my wife vetoed it as the intro music at our wedding. (Deadline)
