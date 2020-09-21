25 People Caught Twisting The Truth On The Internet! Tabs, Mon., Sept. 21, 2020
Nina Totenberg on her friend Ruth Bader Ginsburg, people liked it, I don't know, I don't do NPR. (NPR)
Don't be a dick about Ginsburg not stepping down in 2010. It shouldn't have come down to her. — Rebecca Traister at New York mag
Dahlia Lithwick interviewed Ginsburg in July about the nine women she went to law school with. (Slate)
AOC has thoughts on what Joe Biden should do next. (New York Times)
How a scholar, advocate, and judge upended the entirety of American political thought. — Jill Lepore at the New Yorker
This is a nice essay on taking parenting wisdom from RBG. (Washington Post)
RBG pix or GTFO. — Guardian
Charlie Pierce admires Ginsburg's "umbrella in the rain." — Esquire
A long list of GOP senators who promised not to confirm a Supreme Court justice in an election year hahahahaha lol. (Mother Jones)
People fucking voting y'all. — NBC News
Be best, Trump.
"They the hit the CNN reporter in the knee, he went down. Ali Velshi" -- for the second straight day Trump praises… https://t.co/6SFBWhF87R— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1600561208.0
Here's what law enforcement targeting the press looks like. (Newsy)
Trump's American History X. — Slate
The coronavirus mismanagement, and flat out lying by the head of the FDA, has shocked Bill Gates. HE IS SHOCKED. (StatNews)
Trump tried to force pharma to send $100 cash bribes to every senior. They were like nah.
The drug companies would spend $150 billion to address out-of-pocket consumer costs and would even pick up the bulk of the co-payments that older Americans shoulder in Medicare's prescription drug program.
Then the agreement collapsed. The breaking point, according to four people familiar with the discussions: Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump's chief of staff, insisted the drug makers pay for $100 cash cards that would be mailed to seniors before November — "Trump Cards," some in the industry called them.
— NYT
Census officials warned Wilbur Ross he was fucking things up, with "fatal flaws" and "politically manipulated results." (CNN)
The FinCen Files dropped. — Buzzfeed
A good column on the blood libel of QAnon, and Tom Hanks. — Virginia Heffernan, LA Times
Or what's this?
A global organization kidnaps children and teens (especially young girls) to have sex with power-hungry men in secret locations, men who are also involved in a traitorous plot to undermine democracy. If the girls become pregnant, their infants are murdered and their bones and blood mixed into the unholy sacraments of a Satanic cult. If a girl resists, she disappears - her fate unknown.
If you think I've been spending time online reading QAnon conspiracy theories, you're wrong. This is the plot of a book published in 1836: The Awful Disclosures of Maria Monk, or, The Hidden Secrets of a Nun's Life in a Convent Exposed.
— Historian Diana Butler Black, Substack
That ICE hysterectomy doctor? Isn't even a board certified OB-GYN. — Daily Beast
EEEEEP THE SHIVERS! Gene Weingarten's neighbor, and the tomato. (Washington Post)
After reading about this fussy cocktail, I went and bought tangerines and tequila. (WaPo)
Yes, you can drink dessert wine with dinner. (Liquor)
