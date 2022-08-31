30+ Bad Sibling-In-Law Stories No One Will Ever Forget! Tabs, Wed., Aug. 31, 2022
Flashback because we love you: Molly Ivins on Roe v. Wade. (Texas Observer)
The Catholic hospital that's the only hospital in town for Oberlin students is continuing to provide their medical care, but after noping out of birth control (GAH) and gender affirming care (GAHH), the hospital will be supplemented with another organization that actually believes in medicine. (Oberlin)
Dahlia Lithwick on the men who aren't listening to women's outrage about abortion bans, and oh, they're going to regret it. — Slate
Wait a minute, are you telling me the Finnish prime minister apologized for drinking and dancing with her friends at a party? Be right back, She-Hulk SMASH. (New Lines Mag)
All the Trump lunatics taking apart the voting machines, that's all cool right? — Bulwark
Do all the Republican officeholders agree with Trump that he should be reinstated forthwith? Weirdly, they are not saying. (Steve Benen at Maddow)
Guess what, Republicans want to defund public colleges. Pollster didn't ask whether they were aware that we already did. — Intelligent
Republicans looking for whom they can sue to stop Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness. Pretty sure the answer is "any Uber driver who facilitates an abortion in Texas." (Time)
What the fuck, America loves labor unions again! — Gallup
Oh MAN the conservatives get so mad when you don't let them punch you. (Oliver Willis substack)
Hey you guys love CRYING? Well here is Secretary Mayor Pete and Chasten writing about their babies. — Medium
Mickey Dolenz FOIAs The Monkees' FBI file. (Court Listener)
What's completely redacted in their file? Probably this.
Cutting off your nose trees to spite your homeless face. (APP)
At least they didn't repo dude's cousin's kidney. — Pro Publica
Holy NOPE:
An M.S. in journalism from Columbia — all told a nine and a half month program — costs an estimated $121,290.
Jelani Cobb is the dean now though, so that's nice? — Politico
Okay, Internet website that says I should go to Quebec City instead of Montreal for my wedding anniversary and also annual boardmembers meeting because that is required by law and Shy and I are the only boardmembers, I will go to Quebec City instead of Montreal. Hey, you Canadiawonks free the first week of December? (Culture Mag)
BAD INLAWS! — With My Ladies
