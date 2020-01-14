30 Forbidden Places On Earth No Human Is Allowed (It's Yr Vag). Tabs, Tues., Jan. 14, 2020
Come in, come in, we've got ever so many tabs we've gathered.
New York Times: "'Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed,' [Senator Elizabeth Warren] said. 'I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further because Bernie and I have far more in common than our differences on punditry.'" I believe her. I don't believe Bernie Sanders's denial. And I have plenty of women friends who have said the same thing -- that a woman can't win in our country --despite being, like, hardcore old lady pre-any-wave feminists. Is it sexist? In a way, sure: Sweetie, you can't. But it's also "sexist" in the way that the real racists are people pointing out racism. Is it true that a woman can't win? I don't think so at all! But then I'm a pretty terrible pundit myself, if we're talking about "being surprised AGAIN that idiots voted for the idiot." Your opinion may vary! But it's also kind of a problem that we can't write about the Democratic primary without our commenters accusing us of bad faith and sabotage, seeing as how we're a politics blog. Deep breaths, everyone. We'll get through this!
Oh whoops I
just bought 10!
Washington Post: Trump is diverting more billions for his WALL. Everybody knows the role the Constitution assigns to the president: the power of the purse! It's in Article Impeach The Motherfucker Already.
I know we're not supposed to say out loud that half the damn problem is greedy doctors, lest they Go Galt or convince people to vote against universal healthcare if they can't have a new FerrariPorschGhini every year. Half the damn problem is greedy doctors. [WaPo again]
The Union of Concerned Scientists has thoughts about the Australian bushfires. They are
PISSSSSED THOUGHTS.
You know who else has PISSSSSED THOUGHTS? Everyone who isn't paid to not have them. "A volunteer firefighter named Paul became the face of the fury when he yelled a message to a news crew from his firetruck window: 'Are you from the media? Tell the prime minister to go and get fucked!'"
It was yesterday, but anybody else jealous of the very air Debbie Allen and Gwen Verdon were breathing?
"The coverage of her exoneration has been minimal. The number of stories such as
Clinton cleared in witch-hunt probe or Right-wing accusations debunked has been underwhelming. The legitimate media does not seem interested in asking Trump or other Republicans to acknowledge that their accusations were baseless. You would think legitimate media outlets at the very least would self-reflect on their coverage that often treated long-ago disproved accusations as still unsettled." Jennifer Rubin accidentally forgets to call out the New York Times by name.
The Courts Can Move Quickly. They're Slow-Walking Trump Cases on Purpose. When Dahlia Lithwick writes, you click. I don't make the rules.
Awww, Lawyers Guns & Money thinks it's a recipe hub. (Welcome guys. Wonkette loves cabbage AND butt!)
Yeaahhhh, Dok's on that.
But is it as bad as the time Obama said you can keep your doctor?
Trump's Traffic Jam of False Claims on Pre-Existing Conditions -- WaPo factchecker
REMINDER: *EVERY* Dem candidate's healthcare plan would greatly EXPAND coverage & REDUCE costs. Thanks Daily Kos, that IS a good reminder!
Majority of Americans want a wealth tax on the very rich. That's a good reminder too!
Abby Huntsman quits "The View" because Meghan McCain being an ALLEGED lunatic. Look at this shit:
The conflict was over Huntsman's on-air enthusiasm for her children, the people said. McCain, who wrote an op-ed in The New York Times about her miscarriage last summer and has continued to talk publicly about her fertility challenges, suggested to Huntsman that the child-centric chats were insensitive. Following one episode, McCain confronted Huntsman for bringing up her kids on the show. Word of the "baby fight," as one person called it, quickly spread around "The View" and strained the relationship between the two women.
Anyway, and obviously:
SHY.
I want miniature lemon and blueberry upside down cakes and I want miniature lemon and blueberry upside down cakes NOW.
You see each other every day? Y'all dating. That's your man chica. In fact, I have a feeling this is the best relationship you've ever had. I wouldn't fuck with it by "having a talk." Having a talk implies he has a decision to make, but that ship has sailed.
Y'all go together.
Your best bet is to slowly start adding other things to your daily activities. But be slick.
Don't ask him to take you on a date. Tell him you want to have sex in the park and when he shows up break him off a little something, and then lay out the blanket for your picnic basket. Now you're on a PICNIC!"
-- This advice column is four years old and remains one of my favorite things I've ever read.
Oh shit, tonight's another Dem primary debate. Join us at 9 eastern on This Is CNN.
Will we be drinkblooging? Oh yeah, it's gonna be ugly, in mama's liver.
https://wonkettebazaar.com/products/wonkette-shot-glass-set https://wonkettebazaar.com/products/wonkette-shot-glass-set
Wonkette is ad-free and funded ENTIRELY by YOU. We love you. We mean it. A lot.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.