31 Awful Home Designs That Actually Exist When They Absolutely Shouldn't. Tabs, Wed., June 2, 2021
The lunatics of Owosso, Michigan, Covidville USA. — The Bulwark
How we'll deal with the pandemic's historical trauma. (Salon)
Anthony Fauci's emails, but got proper like through FOIA. — Buzzfeed
It's fun to talk about the housing market! (The Atlantic)
Uh, here's what it's doing to renters. — The American Prospect
Find rental assistance in your area! Billions of dollars are going undistributed, and nobody knows about it. (Also, it's a lot of paperwork.) — Treasury.gov
Secret Service spending $35,000 on portable toilets at Trump's trash palaces. (Business Insider)
How 60 years of (white) racial violence shaped America. Beautiful, important package at CNN.
"What They Don't Teach Us." Well fuck me, Sara Benincasa got serious, gonna need to sit with that one for a while. (Benincasa at Medium)
"The Hell It Can't," by Saul Bellow. — Daily Northwestern
Something about Jared Kushner, that fat fuck, and a hat. Plus killing Kennedy, as always happens when Roy Edroso writes the dialogue. (Roy Edroso)
Here is how we will preserve lemons to put in jars on our open shelves in our kitchens that are going to be wonderful. (Simply Recipes)
And for your rare including the headline treat, it's 31 Awful Home Designs That Actually Exist When They Absolutely Shouldn't, wherein Buzzfeed steals all the Reddit posts and then doesn't know "window as a backsplash is a thing now actually." — Buzzfeed
